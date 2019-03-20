Bill And Ted stars confirm third film in 2020

The sequel, Face The Music, comes more than 30 years after the original was released.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have announced the long-awaited third Bill & Ted film is due out next year.

Entitled Face The Music, the latest instalment in the cult franchise will be revealed on August 21 2020, more than 30 years after the first film was released.

Reeves and Winter – who play Theodore “Ted” Logan and Bill S Preston Esq – broke the news in a video on Twitter.

They said together: "Hi, I'm Alex Winter and I'm Keanu Reeves and together we are wild stallions!

They said together: “Hi, I’m Alex Winter and I’m Keanu Reeves and together we are wild stallions!

“We are here at the Hollywood Bowl, where we’ll never play – never play.

“We are here to announce something. We want to say thank you to you, the fans, because it looks like we might actually, hopefully, make a movie this summer.

“Bill And Ted 3 Face The Music. And it is all because of you guys and so we owe you a huge debt of gratitude and we wanted to say thank you. And … be excellent.”

The accompanying caption said: “The world is about to get a lot more excellent. Watch this special announcement from your two favorite dudes! 8.21.20.”

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure was released in 1989 and spawned a 1991 sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

A third film has been in the pipeline for several years.

The actors said last year the sequel had been approved.

