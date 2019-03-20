'We're really happy' - Jennifer Lopez breaks her silence on engagement

20th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez popped the question after the couple had been dating for two years.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez has spoken about her engagement for the first time, saying she and fiance Alex Rodriguez are “really happy”.

The couple revealed earlier this month that former baseball player Rodriguez had popped the question after two years of dating.

“We’re really happy,” Lopez, 49, told People magazine.

“Everything that we do, we do together,” she continued.

“He knows my dreams and I know his dreams, and together we feel like we’re stronger.”

“We have (an) appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that’s what we’re enjoying the most,” Rodriguez added.

Rodriguez surprised Lopez with a 16-carat diamond ring while they were on holiday in the Bahamas.

Announcing the news, both shared an image on Instagram of the star’s hand bearing the ring.

“She said yes”, Rodriguez wrote, while Lopez captioned the picture with a string of heart emojis.

Lopez has twins Max and Emme from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony and Rodriguez is father to two girls.

© Press Association 2019

