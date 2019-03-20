Vanessa Hudgens to star in and executive produce Netflix film

Vanessa Hudgens will star in a Netflix film about a medieval knight who is transported to the present day.

The High School musical actress, 30, will also executive produce The Knight Before Christmas.

The streaming service announced the news on Twitter.

.@VanessaHudgens will executive produce & star in “The Knight Before Christmas,” a movie about a medieval English knight who is magically transported to present day where he ends up falling for a high school science teacher. (and yes, this is my new favorite movie title pun) pic.twitter.com/XbjlSA40F2 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) March 20, 2019

The post said: “@VanessaHudgens will executive produce & star in ‘The Knight Before Christmas,’ a movie about a medieval English knight who is magically transported to present day where he ends up falling for a high school science teacher.”

Deadline reported the film would be directed by Monika Mitchell and will also star British actor Josh Whitehouse.

Hudgens starred in Netflix film The Princess Switch last year.

