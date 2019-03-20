Trans, deaf activist Chella Man cast in DC Universe's Netflix show Titans

20th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The model took to social media to announce he will be making his acting debut in the season two.

DC Universe’s Netflix series Titans has cast deaf activist and model Chella Man as Jericho for their second series.

The 20-year-old YouTuber and genderqueer artist, who is trans, has more than 215k subscribers and 15 million views on his page, using his platform to talk about his transition.

He took to social media to announce he will be making his acting debut in the season two, adding it was a “dream come true”.

Man, a speaker on issues of race, gender and diversity, will play the non-speaking son of the villainous Deathstroke and is one of a very small number of mute superheroes.

In a post shared on Instagram, he wrote: “As a trans, Deaf, Jewish person of color, I have always reminded myself of the power in my differences.

“It is a dream come true, now, as I will be able to showcase this power on the Titans.”

Streaming on the service DC Universe, operated by DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Digital Networks, the first series of Titans launched in October last year.

The American series, now available outside of the US on Netflix, is based on the DC Comics team Teen Titans.

