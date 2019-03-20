New Steven Spielberg film gets permission to film in Glasgow

20th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

Described as 'a historic drama based during the First World War' a set will be located at Govan Graving Docks.

The BFG UK Premiere - London

Steven Spielberg has been granted permission to film scenes for a new war movie in Glasgow.

Described as “a historic drama based during the First World War” it is thought to be 1917, which has Sam Mendes – fresh from his work behind the camera on James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre – lined up to direct.

Crews will be in place at the Govan Graving Docks from April 22 for 10 weeks with filming taking place for four days in early June.

A set, including a bridge over a canal, will be built on the site with the film company planning to hire Govan Shed warehouse as a workshop for construction.

Map of Govan
How the area will be divided for the filming production (Google Maps/Glasgow City Council/PA)

The initial planning support statement says the same approval was being sought as the World War Z production in Glasgow which starred Brad Pitt.

Filming took place at George Square in 2011 with more than 1,000 cast and crew – but Spielberg’s production visiting the city this year has “significantly less people and risk”.

It also says a “series of locations around the UK are being used to film specific aspects of the production, including land in MOD ownership on Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire”.

A previous residential application for housing at the Govan docks was rejected last year.

Sam Mendes
Sam Mendes is due to direct 1917 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Permission for filming was granted on Monday with the decision stating a condition “limited to 29th June 2019, at which date the use of the area/premises shall stop.

“The site shall be restored within one month of that date to its pre-development condition or an upgraded condition which has been previously approved in writing by the planning authority.”

Last year Glasgow city centre was also used for filming scenes of a new Fast and Furious spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Elba.

Glasgow Film Office said the film helped bring in £19.1 million to the local economy last year with £320 million since the office was created in 1997.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As Leigh-Anne Pinnock scores a major fashion gig, we look back at the singer's style hits and misses

Should you be applying SPF to your eyelids?
Should you be applying SPF to your eyelids?

Gwyneth Paltrow's ex-husband Chris Martin joined her on 'very modern honeymoon'
Gwyneth Paltrow's ex-husband Chris Martin joined her on 'very modern honeymoon'

Where to have your own Blue Planet Live experience

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kim Kardashian sparks massive Twitter debate after sharing videos of North West wearing lipstick

Kim Kardashian sparks massive Twitter debate after sharing videos of North West wearing lipstick
What you need to know about the winners of the Jane Grigson 2019 Award for New Food Writers

What you need to know about the winners of the Jane Grigson 2019 Award for New Food Writers
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina OBrien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina OBrien's wedding and she looks AMAZING
Reality shows have duty to care says minister after death of Love Island's Mike

Reality shows have duty to care says minister after death of Love Island's Mike
Reality shows have duty to care says minister after death of Love Island's Mike

As Leigh-Anne Pinnock scores a major fashion gig, we look back at the singer's style hits and misses