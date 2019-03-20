Tim Roth show Tin Star to end with third series

The final series will see the Worth family return to the UK.

Tin Star is to end after a third series, it has been confirmed.

The third instalment of the show starring Tim Roth and Genevieve O’Reilly will go into production later this year and will bring the story about the Worth family to a conclusion.

The announcement follows the final episode of series two, which aired on Sky Atlantic last week and showed Jack, played by Roth, and Angela, played by O’Reilly, forced to reveal a devastating truth to their daughter Anna (Abigail Lawrie).

The third series will be set in and around Liverpool, with the Worth family returning from Canada to the UK to confront their past, Sky has said.

Creator Rowan Joffe said: “A show creator and writer’s work is only as good as his team, and I am very grateful to have another chance to write for Tim Roth, Genevieve O’Reilly and Abigail Lawrie, and executive producer Alison Jackson.

“An awe-inspiring roster of talent and a chance to deliver our best season yet.”

Cameron Roach, director of drama at Sky, said: “We are thrilled to announce a final season of Tin Star.

#TinStar is not afraid to tackle the biggest issues facing today's society. For example, is it acceptable to dunk pickles in milkshake? All episodes available now on demand. pic.twitter.com/J8TIYY6LuC — Tin Star (@tinstartv) March 19, 2019

“The combination of Rowan’s imagination and the central performances led by Tim Roth mark Tin Star as a standout example of British creativity.

“Returning alongside our original series such as Britannia and Riviera, as well as forthcoming titles Catherine The Great, Little Birds, and Gangs Of London, we’re demonstrating our commitment to bring ambitious, local, stories with global appeal to Sky customers.”

