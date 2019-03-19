Jodie Comer says female writers offer insight that most men can't

19th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The actress spoke at the Royal Television Society Awards, where Killing Eve was nominated as best drama series.

Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2019 - London

Jodie Comer has said female writers understand women in a way that men cannot.

The Killing Eve star said that acting a role created by another woman allows for a greater insight into the female character and experience.

Comer won acclaim for her performance as Villanelle in the spy thriller, in a project led by talented women.

Sandra Oh stars opposite the actress, and Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote the series.

Comer has said her good fortune to work in female-led project is unique, and that the voices of women add a different insight to film and TV shows.

Comer said: “I think there’s a real understanding, a woman understands another woman in a way that not all men, but a lot of men maybe, can’t.

“It’s a special experience.

“I had a bit of a ‘pinch me’ moment last year at the Baftas screening of the show, sat next to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, to Sandra Oh.

“The past four or five projects I’ve been a part of have all been written by women, so my experience of the industry has been extremely positive, and I understand probably very unique. But that’s something that I want to continue.”

Comer has said the success of the show has elevated her to new heights of fame, but she is trying to enjoy the experience.

She said: “It’s been a real whirlwind but I’m trying to enjoy it.”

Comer also hinted at the content of the follow-up series to Killing Eve.

She said: “More danger, more fun, more mischief. We’re on a very different journey now, the story picks up 30 seconds after where we left off. Villanelle is in a little bit of a bad situation.”

