Jodie Comer says female writers offer insight that most men can't

The actress spoke at the Royal Television Society Awards, where Killing Eve was nominated as best drama series.

Jodie Comer has said female writers understand women in a way that men cannot.

The Killing Eve star said that acting a role created by another woman allows for a greater insight into the female character and experience.

Comer won acclaim for her performance as Villanelle in the spy thriller, in a project led by talented women.

Sandra Oh stars opposite the actress, and Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote the series.

.@jodiecomer talks about what's in store for Villanelle in the second series of @KillingEve #RTSawards pic.twitter.com/7JEuDov4LA — Royal Television Society (@RTS_media) March 19, 2019

Comer has said her good fortune to work in female-led project is unique, and that the voices of women add a different insight to film and TV shows.

Comer said: “I think there’s a real understanding, a woman understands another woman in a way that not all men, but a lot of men maybe, can’t.

“It’s a special experience.

“I had a bit of a ‘pinch me’ moment last year at the Baftas screening of the show, sat next to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, to Sandra Oh.

“The past four or five projects I’ve been a part of have all been written by women, so my experience of the industry has been extremely positive, and I understand probably very unique. But that’s something that I want to continue.”

Comer has said the success of the show has elevated her to new heights of fame, but she is trying to enjoy the experience.

She said: “It’s been a real whirlwind but I’m trying to enjoy it.”

Comer also hinted at the content of the follow-up series to Killing Eve.

She said: “More danger, more fun, more mischief. We’re on a very different journey now, the story picks up 30 seconds after where we left off. Villanelle is in a little bit of a bad situation.”

