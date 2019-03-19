Huw Edwards and Dermot O'Leary praise royals

Both presenters said that Meghan's arrival at the Windsor chapel alone was a powerful statement about her independence as a woman.

Huw Edwards and Dermot O’Leary have said the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess Of Sussex provided a much-needed lift for the nation.

The seasoned presenters said the union of Harry and Meghan was a feel-good event amid a news cycle dominated by darker stories.

The @BBCOne #TheRoyalWedding team talk of how they pulled off the live event #RTSawards pic.twitter.com/18bPLSSUqU — Royal Television Society (@RTS_media) March 19, 2019

O’Leary also said that the royal couple are one for the millennial generation, and coverage of their wedding reflected a broad, young swathe of the country.

Edwards, O’Leary and their BBC team won the award for best live event at the Royal Television Society Awards in London.

Speaking at the event, Edwards said: “In 30 years of doing stuff for the BBC that’s one of the best days I’ve had.

“With all the stuff that is going on in the works, people needed a bit of cheering up – I think there’s a bit of truth in that.

“When the bride walked into the chapel, alone – very powerful statement as an independent woman. Getting married into the British royal family in 2019, big statement.”

O’Leary added: “We’re going through white tough times. There was a real sense of levity to the day.”

Asked if Harry and Meghan have more appeal for millennials becoming more aware of the Royal Family, O’Leary said: “That’s who they are. That was why the day hit a tone with the nation, it certainly felt like we were properly representative of the country.”

O’Leary said that the most moving moment of the wedding was the arrival of Meghan’s mother Doris Ragland.

He said: “She walked with such poise. Obviously there was an incredible feeling of goodwill to her, but the fact that she was in her own. It was just an incredible moment to witness, her presence and just how composed she was.”

The pair of presenters also joked that the royal family pulled some unexpected faces in response to the lengthy sermon delivered at the wedding.

Edwards said: “A couple of the cut-away shots to the royal family during that we’re, let’s just say, interesting.”

