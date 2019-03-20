John David Washington set for lead role in Christopher Nolan's latest film

Details are thin on the ground for the project though it is slated for a July 2020 release.

John David Washington is set to star in the lead role of Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated new film.

Few details are known about the upcoming project from the famously secretive British film maker, other than its release date of July 17, 2020.

The lead role in a Nolan film is one of the most coveted in Hollywood and caps a successful 12 months for Washington, who earned best actor nominations at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards for his part in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman.

Christopher Nolan has found his leading man for his latest film, casting John David Washington (Ian West/PA)

His involvement in Nolan’s new film was confirmed on Tuesday. Washington, 34, is the son of Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington.

Washington found acting fame while starring in HBO comedy series Ballers after a career in American football.

It is anticipated that Nolan’s upcoming film will be a critical and commercial success.

Dunkirk, his most recent effort, grossed 526 million US dollars (£298 million) worldwide as well as scoring eight Oscar nominations and three wins.

Nolan has a history of releasing his films in July, with Dunkirk, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises and Inception all arriving in the month.

The 48-year-old was honoured with a CBE for services to film in the New Year Honours.

Other previous films include The Prestige and Memento.

