John David Washington set for lead role in Christopher Nolan's latest film

20th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

Details are thin on the ground for the project though it is slated for a July 2020 release.

Jameson Empire Film Awards 2015 - London

John David Washington is set to star in the lead role of Christopher Nolan’s  highly anticipated new film.

Few details are known about the upcoming project from the famously secretive British film maker, other than its release date of July 17, 2020.

The lead role in a Nolan film is one of the most coveted in Hollywood and caps a successful 12 months for Washington, who earned best actor nominations at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards for his part in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman.

Christopher Nolan
Christopher Nolan has found his leading man for his latest film, casting John David Washington (Ian West/PA)

His involvement in Nolan’s new film was confirmed on Tuesday. Washington, 34, is the son of Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington.

Washington found acting fame while starring in HBO comedy series Ballers after a career in American football.

It is anticipated that Nolan’s upcoming film will be a critical and commercial success.

Dunkirk, his most recent effort, grossed 526 million US dollars (£298 million) worldwide as well as scoring eight Oscar nominations and three wins.

Nolan has a history of releasing his films in July, with Dunkirk, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises and Inception all arriving in the month.

The 48-year-old was honoured with a CBE for services to film in the New Year Honours.

Other previous films include The Prestige and Memento.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As Leigh-Anne Pinnock scores a major fashion gig, we look back at the singer's style hits and misses

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina OBrien's wedding and she looks AMAZING
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina OBrien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

From celery juice to skincare and taking her baby to work, Miranda Kerr shares her morning routine
From celery juice to skincare and taking her baby to work, Miranda Kerr shares her morning routine

Reality shows have duty to care says minister after death of Love Island's Mike

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Where to have your own Blue Planet Live experience

Where to have your own Blue Planet Live experience
Kim Kardashian sparks massive Twitter debate after sharing videos of North West wearing lipstick

Kim Kardashian sparks massive Twitter debate after sharing videos of North West wearing lipstick
What you need to know about the winners of the Jane Grigson 2019 Award for New Food Writers

What you need to know about the winners of the Jane Grigson 2019 Award for New Food Writers
Should you be applying SPF to your eyelids?

Should you be applying SPF to your eyelids?
Should you be applying SPF to your eyelids?

As Leigh-Anne Pinnock scores a major fashion gig, we look back at the singer's style hits and misses