Sophie Ellis-Bextor: Stop asking me about childcare as a working mum
The singer welcomed her fifth son in January, just before releasing her latest album.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor has said she is fed up with being asked repeatedly about childcare as a working mother.
The singer, who has just released her new album The Song Diaries, suggested that such questioning is “misogynistic” as only female artists are seemingly subjected to it.
Ellis-Bextor tweeted that she loves “making music” and “promoting a new record.”
But she added: “I do not love talking over and over about how I sort my childcare.
“I am a singer. I am a mum. I will sort the childcare. Ask me something else.”
She replied “exactement” – French for exactly – to a fan who commented: “Not only is it a private matter, it’s also very misogynistic. I doubt male artists are questioned in the same matter.”
Ellis-Bextor thanked another of her followers, who tweeted: “Does your husband ever get asked that? I bet not, so there’s no reason why you should. Looking forward to hearing the new album. Really enjoyed your last two albums.”
The singer, known for hits including Murder On The Dancefloor and Take Me Home, later tweeted: “Sorry. I got a bit uppity. But it does do my head in.”
Ellis-Bextor and husband Richard Jones, bass player with the band The Feeling, welcomed their fifth son in January.
