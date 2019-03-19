Sophie Ellis-Bextor: Stop asking me about childcare as a working mum

The singer welcomed her fifth son in January, just before releasing her latest album.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has said she is fed up with being asked repeatedly about childcare as a working mother.

The singer, who has just released her new album The Song Diaries, suggested that such questioning is “misogynistic” as only female artists are seemingly subjected to it.

Ellis-Bextor tweeted that she loves “making music” and “promoting a new record.”

I love making music. I love promoting a new record. I do not love talking over and over about how I sort my childcare. I am a singer. I am a mum. I will sort the childcare. Ask me something else. — Sophie Ellis-Bextor (@SophieEB) March 19, 2019

But she added: “I do not love talking over and over about how I sort my childcare.

“I am a singer. I am a mum. I will sort the childcare. Ask me something else.”

She replied “exactement” – French for exactly – to a fan who commented: “Not only is it a private matter, it’s also very misogynistic. I doubt male artists are questioned in the same matter.”

Ellis-Bextor thanked another of her followers, who tweeted: “Does your husband ever get asked that? I bet not, so there’s no reason why you should. Looking forward to hearing the new album. Really enjoyed your last two albums.”

Sorry. I got a bit uppity. But it does do my head in. — Sophie Ellis-Bextor (@SophieEB) March 19, 2019

The singer, known for hits including Murder On The Dancefloor and Take Me Home, later tweeted: “Sorry. I got a bit uppity. But it does do my head in.”

Ellis-Bextor and husband Richard Jones, bass player with the band The Feeling, welcomed their fifth son in January.

