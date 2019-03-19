James Corden announced as host for this year's Tony Awards

He last hosted the ceremony in 2016.

James Corden will return to host the Tony theatre awards this year, it has been announced.

The British actor and TV presenter last hosted the ceremony, which honours Broadway productions, in 2016.

James Corden is the host of this year’s Tony Awards (PA)

He said: “I’m thrilled to be returning to host the Tony Awards. The Broadway community is very dear to my heart and I’m beyond proud to be part of this incredibly special night.”

Corden has found fame over the pond as the host of CBS’ The Late Late Show, with the show’s Carpool Karaoke segment attracting some of the biggest names in the industry as guests.

He is also a Tony award winner, having won the best actor gong in 2012 for his Broadway performance in One Man, Two Guvnors.

The award show’s executive producers, Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, said: “Hilarious. Insanely talented. Musical savant. Brilliantly unpredictable. James Corden!”

Jack Sussman, the executive vice president, specials, music and live events for CBS Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to have the one and only James Corden return to host his second Tony Awards.

“James is the ultimate master of ceremonies to lead a night of live event television, celebrating live theatre. He is an incredibly charming host, brilliant performer and fearless on stage – with James, anything can happen, and probably will.”

Last year, the ceremony was co-hosted by singers Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles.

The 73rd annual Tony Awards will take place on June 9 in New York.

