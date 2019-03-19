Babylonian treasure seized at Heathrow airport returned to Iraq

19th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The stone would once have been placed in a temple.

d0caa362-c6b1-4c57-9eec-6b221bd7ec61

An ancient Babylonian treasure is being returned to Iraq after it was illicitly taken from the country.

The cuneiform kudurru, an official document drawn up on the orders of a Babylonian king, was seized at Heathrow airport in 2012.

It is thought it was being illegally trafficked for the antiquities market, having been taken from Iraq during looting of archaeological sites between 1994 and 2004.

Boundary stone
The boundary stone would have once been placed in a temple (British Museum/PA)

The boundary stone, which would have once been placed in a temple, will go on display at the Iraq Museum in Baghdad, having been identified by experts at the British Museum.

It records gifts such as land given to an individual who has been of service to the crown and contains images representing the moon-god, the sun-god, and Venus.

The stone dates to the reign of Babylonian king Nebuchadnezzar I, who reigned from around 1126 to 1103 BC.

Boundary stone
The boundary stone will go on display at the Iraq Museum in Baghdad (British Museum/PA)

About 30cm high, it also contains a list of witnesses to the gift and curses anyone who might dispute it.

Fewer than 200 examples of the type of Babylonian inscribed monument, complete or fragmentary, are known.

The stone was officially handed to the Iraqi Embassy on Tuesday.

Arts, heritage and tourism minister Michael Ellis said: “We are committed to protecting and preserving cultural heritage, both in the UK and across the world, and I am delighted that this important artefact is being returned.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

'Holy Relic' Bukka White guitar to return to US after auction

Ozzy Osbourne remembers guitarist Bernie Torme as 'gentle soul with a heart of gold'
Ozzy Osbourne remembers guitarist Bernie Torme as 'gentle soul with a heart of gold'

Are you paying too much? Kate Quilton on the formula milk 'scandal' parents are totally unaware of
Are you paying too much? Kate Quilton on the formula milk 'scandal' parents are totally unaware of

Celebrity friends console Louis Tomlinson after sister dies aged 18

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As Leigh-Anne Pinnock scores a major fashion gig, we look back at the singer's style hits and misses

As Leigh-Anne Pinnock scores a major fashion gig, we look back at the singer's style hits and misses
A beginner's guide to making the most of your ISAs

A beginner's guide to making the most of your ISAs
How to make your garden a plastic-free zone

How to make your garden a plastic-free zone
Video: This is how you can master Marie Kondo's 'life-changing' method of tidying up

Video: This is how you can master Marie Kondo's 'life-changing' method of tidying up
Video: This is how you can master Marie Kondo's 'life-changing' method of tidying up

'Holy Relic' Bukka White guitar to return to US after auction