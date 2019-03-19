Vicar Of Dibley and Blackadder among box sets to launch on Sky in new deal

19th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

A new agreement has been reached between Sky and BBC Studios.

Sky and BBC Studios deal

Viewers will be able to binge on classic British comedies The Vicar Of Dibley, Blackadder and Only Fools And Horses thanks to a new deal between Sky and BBC Studios.

Sky has reached an agreement to bring a new range of BBC Studios comedy and drama box sets to Sky and its on-demand service Now TV under the UKTV channel brands Gold and Alibi from April 1.

Available box sets will include dramas McMafia and Spooks and comedies including Absolutely Fabulous, Open All Hours, Little Britain, The Young Ones, Extras and Keeping Up Appearances.

Only Fools And Horses
Only Fools And Horses, starring Sir David Jason, will be available from next month (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Later in the year, the likes of QI, Top Gear, Father Brown, The League Of Gentleman, Brian Cox’s Wonder Series and Ashes To Ashes will be coming to Sky.

Rob Webster, group director of partner channels at Sky, said: “Bringing all of these box sets together for the first time will cement Sky and Now TV’s reputation as the home of entertainment.

“It’s a great example of collaboration between Sky and BBC Studios, and we are pleased to be bringing our customers even more great British content.”

Marcus Arthur, president, UK and ANZ, BBC Studios, said: “We are delighted to have licensed this range of titles which Sky and Now TV customers will soon be able to enjoy under the much–loved UKTV channel brands.”

