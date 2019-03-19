Frozen the musical heads to West End

19th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The film is famous for songs including Let It Go and For The First Time In Forever.

Frozen the musical

Frozen the musical is heading to London’s West End.

The stage adaptation of the animated movie has been a hit on Broadway.

And a new production of the musical will reopen the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 2020.

The announcement comes as a sequel to the hit film – the story of Elsa and Anna and famous for songs like Let It Go and For The First Time In Forever – is in the works.

Jennifer Lee, who wrote and co-directed the film and penned the book for the musical, said: “We’re so humbled by the continued support for Frozen – at its heart, a joyous story about love and sisterhood.

“We’re very excited to share what we have created on stage with London and to see it come to life in that gorgeous theatre.”

Frozen was the highest grossing animated film of all time and scooped two Oscars, including Best Animated Feature and Original Song for Let It Go.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, responsible for the music and lyrics, said: “The power of Frozen comes from the story of two strong, very real women saving their world by leaning in to their deep love for one another. Expanding this story has been an absolute joy.

“We went deeper and discovered several song moments that enrich the story in a new emotional and theatrical way.”

Casting for the production, directed by Michael Grandage, has not yet been announced.

© Press Association 2019

