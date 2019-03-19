Paddy McGuinness: I like it when people shout my catchphrases back at me

19th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The Take Me Out presenter says his 'No likey, no lighty' has become 'part of the TV landscape'.

ITV Gala 2016 - London

Paddy McGuinness has said he enjoys it when people shout his catchphrases back at him because it is the highest form of compliment.

The Take Me Out presenter, who is known for his “No likey, no lighty” soundbite, said it could only be a “good thing” his catchphrase had become “part of the TV landscape”.

The new Top Gear presenter, 45, compared himself with Only Fools And Horses stars David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst’s double act.

National Television Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Paddy McGuinness with his wife Christine (Matt Crossick/PA)

Asked whether members of the public quoted his catchphrase to him, he replied: “Oh god, yeah. All the time.

“But that’s a compliment. I’m pretty sure David Jason or Nicholas Lyndhurst are constantly getting, ‘You plonker Rodney’.

“It’s part of the TV landscape now, so that’s a good thing.”

McGuinness is the host of Catchpoint, a new BBC game show which will see contestants catch balls dropped from the studio ceiling while answering trivia.

He hailed the ongoing success of Take Me Out, the show he is best known for, in a market saturated with dating shows.

The comic put the ITV programme’s longevity down to it ticking lots of boxes and not being a “pure dating show”.

Only Fools And Horses
McGuinness compared his catchphrase with that of David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst (BBC/PA)

He said: “That’s what I’m most proud of with Take Me Out, because dating shows full stop haven’t worked since Blind Date.

“None had carried on coming back and we did Take Me Out and it created a big buzz and there was an influx of new dating shows again.

“And now you’ve got First Dates and Love Island, you can’t move for dating shows now.

“But we’re still there, doing our thing, and I think that’s because it’s not just a pure dating show, ours. It’s an entertainment show as well. It’s a Saturday night TV show. It ticks a lot of boxes.”

Catchpoint starts on BBC One on Saturday March 23.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

'Holy Relic' Bukka White guitar to return to US after auction

Are you paying too much? Kate Quilton on the formula milk 'scandal' parents are totally unaware of
Are you paying too much? Kate Quilton on the formula milk 'scandal' parents are totally unaware of

Ozzy Osbourne remembers guitarist Bernie Torme as 'gentle soul with a heart of gold'
Ozzy Osbourne remembers guitarist Bernie Torme as 'gentle soul with a heart of gold'

How to make your garden a plastic-free zone

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Everything you need to know about HIIPA: The new way to get fit without going to the gym

Everything you need to know about HIIPA: The new way to get fit without going to the gym
A beginner's guide to making the most of your ISAs

A beginner's guide to making the most of your ISAs
As Leigh-Anne Pinnock scores a major fashion gig, we look back at the singer's style hits and misses

As Leigh-Anne Pinnock scores a major fashion gig, we look back at the singer's style hits and misses
Video: This is how you can master Marie Kondo's 'life-changing' method of tidying up

Video: This is how you can master Marie Kondo's 'life-changing' method of tidying up
Video: This is how you can master Marie Kondo's 'life-changing' method of tidying up

'Holy Relic' Bukka White guitar to return to US after auction