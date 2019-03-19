Al Murray to narrate Vanity Fair on BBC Radio 4

Al Murray will play his ancestor William Makepeace Thackeray in a new adaptation of Vanity Fair on BBC Radio 4.

The comedian is the great-great-great grandson of the writer, who penned his portrait of English society in 1848.

He will voice Thackeray and also contributed new material to this reworking of the Victorian satire.

Murray said: “Thackeray’s masterpiece Vanity Fair skewers class, celebrity, society and of course snobbery, so perfectly that he could have written it yesterday.

“With an all-seeing and not entirely reliable narrator, it feels as fresh and contemporary as anything styling itself as post-modern. The novel without a hero rides again!”

Alison Hindell, Radio 4’s commissioning editor for drama and fiction, said: “With Radio 4 a natural home to both audio drama and comedy, it is exciting to embrace the talents of Al Murray for this adaptation of Vanity Fair.

“We’re sure that Thackeray would appreciate his great-great-great grandson’s creative contribution to this production.”

Further cast members are due to be announced.

Vanity Fair starts on BBC Radio 4 on May 26.

© Press Association 2019