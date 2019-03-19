We never know if our character will be killed off, says Line Of Duty's Adrian Dunbar

Line Of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has said he is frequently afraid that his character is about to get killed off.

The BBC crime drama’s creator Jed Mercurio is no stranger to killing off his characters.

Dunbar, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings, said when the cast opens the scripts they never really know if their alter ego is going to survive or meet a sticky end.

“People often think we must know in advance, from Jed or our agents, how many episodes we’ve been booked for in the next series. But you don’t really know,” he told Radio Times magazine.

“You open the first script not knowing if it’s going to be ‘Jason Watkins Time’ (His character died in series four).

“And, I’ll tell you, the more you have to do in early episodes, the more fearful you are that it’s building up to you going out with a bang.”

His co-star Vicky McClure added: “I’m pretty sure now Jed would have a word with us in advance prior to that happening.

“I don’t think he’d let us find out just by the number of scripts we’d been sent.

“But, yes, we’re all aware that there could be a moment where that would happen. But I think he’d warn us.”

Line Of Duty is set to return for a fifth series.

