Riverdale creator undecided on how show will address Luke Perry's death

Perry died in March at the age of 52, five days after suffering a stroke.

The creator of Riverdale has said he is undecided on how the show will address the death of star Luke Perry.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who serves as executive producer on the US teen drama, said cast and crew are still in shock after Perry died earlier this month at the age of 52.

Perry had a significant role in the programme, appearing as the father of the main character.

Aguirre-Sacasa had previously said each episode of the show will be dedicated to Perry’s memory but admitted he does not know how the death will be addressed on screen.

He told Entertainment Tonight: “We are, I think, all still in shock and are all still processing and grieving.

“We know that we have to address it in some way, but we’re giving ourselves a little bit of time and space before we figure out the best way to honour him.”

Former Beverly Hills, 90201 actor Perry died on March 4, five days after suffering a stroke.

Following the father-of-two’s death, tributes from Perry’s former co-stars poured in, with Jason Priestley and Shannen Doherty among those to pay their respects.

