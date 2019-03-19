Nicki Minaj pays tribute to Manchester Arena attack victims

The world famous rapper performed in the city on Monday.

Nicki Minaj paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack as she performed in the city.

The superstar rapper was performing in the arena on Monday night as part of her Nicki Wrld Tour and between songs took time to mention the victims and their families.

Nicki Minaj, pictured with Little Mix, paid tribute to the Manchester Arena bombing victims (Ian West/PA)

In May 2017, 22 people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device following an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

In footage captured by a fan and posted to Twitter, Minaj, a friend of Grande’s, said: “Put your light in the sky for everybody we lost.

“God bless the families of everyone who survived and God bless Manchester for being resilient and not bowing down to fear. For being strong no matter what.”

Minaj, 36, wrote on Twitter that Manchester had “stolen my heart”.

Minaj, who had earlier performed in London as part of her world tour, was forced to cancel a planned concert in Dublin last week after bad weather left her equipment stranded.

