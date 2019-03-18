Lewis Capaldi on course for fourth week at number one

Lewis Capaldi is on course for a fourth week at the top of the UK singles chart.

The singer-songwriter is in pole position with his breakout hit Someone You Loved at the midweek stage.

However, Capaldi faces competition from fellow Scot Calvin Harris, whose is at two with Giant, his track with Rag’n’Bone Man.

The two singles have both featured towards the top of the chart for weeks.

Capaldi currently has the edge, as his song is 1,600 combined sales ahead of Harris’s, the Official Charts Company said.

Mabel’s Don’t Call Me Up is at three and two acts are on course to land their first top-five single – Tom Walker’s Just You And I is at four and Jonas Brothers’ Sucker is at five.

Over on the album chart, Jack Savoretti looks set to clinch his first UK chart-topper.

The singer-songwriter’s sixth studio album, entitled Singing To Strangers, has so far shifted more physical albums (CD and vinyl) than the rest of the top-five combined.

It would be Savoretti’s third UK top-10 album, following 2015’s Written In Scars (seven) and 2016’s Sleep No More (six), and his first number one.

Tom Walker is at two with What A Time To Be Alive, while Dave’s offering, Psychodrama, is at three.

The Greatest Showman soundtrack is still going strong at four, while the top five is rounded out by Georga Ezra’s Staying At Tamara’s.

