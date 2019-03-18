BBC One releases trailer for Gentleman Jack

The series follows the life of 1832 English landowner Anne Lister, who is regarded as the 'first modern lesbian'.

Suranne Jones is seen getting into a fistfight, brandishing a weapon and kissing her female love interest in a trailer for new BBC period drama Gentleman Jack.

The actress plays Regency landowner Anne Lister, who is regarded as the “first modern lesbian”.

Set in 1832 in West Yorkshire, the eight-part series was created by Sally Wainwright and is based on Lister’s diaries.

“We’re not alive if we’re not taking the odd risk!” Meet the remarkable Anne Lister. 🎩#GentlemanJack, by Sally Wainwright (@spiceyw), stars Suranne Jones, @rundlesophie and @WhelanGemma. Coming soon to BBC One, BBC iPlayer and HBO. pic.twitter.com/tvMQw0J9RX — BBC One (@BBCOne) March 18, 2019

It follows the landowner as she returns to Halifax from her travels, determined to transform the fate of her family and their faded ancestral home Shibden Hall – and to find herself a wife.

The drama explores Lister’s relationships at home with her family, her servants, her tenants and her industrial rivals, who will use any dirty tricks they can to bring her down.

The cast also includes Sophie Rundle as Ann Walker, the wealthy heiress who Lister soon sets her sights on marrying, Gemma Whelan as Lister’s sister Marian and Timothy West as their father Jeremy Lister.

Gemma Jones, Stephanie Cole, Peter Davison, Amelia Bullmore, Katherine Kelly and Sofie Grabolare are also in the cast.

Gentleman Jack will air on BBC One this spring.

