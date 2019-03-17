Kelsey Grammer: Britain needs to roll up its sleeves and get on with Brexit

The Cheers and Frasier star described his pro-Trump views as 'pro-common sense'.

Kelsey Grammer has said that Britain needs to “pull up your sleeves” and get on with Brexit.

The actor, 64, who is to make his West End debut in Man Of La Mancha at the London Coliseum, dismissed arguments for a People’s Vote.

He said the US also suffered the “issue” of voters demanding a second chance because they were unhappy with a result.

The Cheers and Frasier star, a supporter of US President Donald Trump, described his political views as “pro-common sense” on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

"Once you've made the decision, once the vote is done, it's time to get the work done"

Asked about Brexit, he replied: “I just thought it’s time. Once you’ve made a decision, once the vote is done, it’s time to pull up your sleeves and get the work done.

“We’ll see, obviously there are some people who wish they had voted, so maybe they are going to vote again.

“We have this issue in America too. If you don’t get the result you want, let’s just keep voting until we get it.”

Grammer previously discussed his political views in 2017, telling Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs being a Republican supporter is like having “a target on your back”.

Grammer is a supporter of US President Donald Trump (BBC/PA)

He told Marr that, in a mainly liberal industry, he might have lost acting roles because of his views.

Grammer said: “I like to think better of my peers than to think they would hold that against me in terms of talent.

“You hire an actor. You don’t hire his politics. There are maybe some people who have done that.”

He added: “There’s a kind of hysteria about disagreement right now which I think is unhealthy.

“If you take the opportunity to really listen to someone and let them make their point, logic will defuse that. But logic’s not really that popular right now.”

Man Of La Mancha opens at the London Coliseum on April 26.

