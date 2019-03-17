James Jordan admits to nerves as he prepares for shoulder surgery

The Strictly professional triumphed but his body paid the price.

Dancing On Ice winner James Jordan has admitted to nerves as he prepares for shoulder surgery after weeks of training for the show.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 40, lifted the Dancing On Ice trophy despite battling a shoulder injury and fending off competition from fellow finalists Wes Nelson and Saara Aalto.

Jordan, who hurt his shoulder during training, said his recovery would take time but if he had the chance to appear on the show again he would do so without thinking twice.

He said on Instagram: “This is the first Sunday without a show day on @dancingonice. I actually miss it a lot and all the people on it.

“It’s been a massive part of my life for the last 6 months and now it’s come to an end. Although my body wouldn’t have taken another week.

“Tomorrow I go for my shoulder surgery and I’m going to be honest I’m REALLY REALLY nervous!

“It’s going to be a long recovery but would do the show again tomorrow if I could ( Including shoulder injury ) OMG I’m nervous though !!!”

The finale saw Jordan, Love Island star Nelson and singer Aalto skate two routines, one new and one favourite, from earlier in the 10-week series.

© Press Association 2019