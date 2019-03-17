Kardashians share family photos as they wish brother Rob a happy birthday

Kim Kardashian West told of her pride at the “amazing person” her brother Rob had come as she wished him a happy birthday.

The US reality TV star, father to two-year-old daughter Dream, turned 32 on Sunday.

Sister Kim shared a picture of the pair on Instagram and said: “Happy Birthday to my one and only brother Robbie!

“I was looking through old pictures and all of the amazing memories came up.

“My best memories though are you as a dad and seeing what an amazing person you have become.

“I love you beyond.”

The siblings’ sister Khloe shared some footage of Rob dancing, as she told him: “I will forever have your back.”

“Happy birthday to the best brother in the world!!!” she said.

“Firstly, I want you to know how proud I am to have you as my brother. You are my best friend! The funniest guy I know! Truly, I’ve never laughed harder than when I’m with you.

“I will support you through whatever life throws your way!

“Continue to find your best self. Continue to keep your head high as you find your way. Grow strong, powerful and independent. You got this Bob!”

“Always know that I am never far away,” she added.

“I will forever have your back! I will always answer any request, armed with advice, laughter, memories, and I guess some experience.

“Thank you for being such an incredible father, son and brother!! We are so lucky to have Dream and Dream is beyond lucky to have a daddy like you.

“Never change your sweet and hysterical spirit!! You are enough! You always will be!! I will love you forever and always.”

Rob’s mother Kris Jenner posted a series of images of Rob on social media, including one of him with his late father, lawyer Robert Kardashian.

“You are such a huge part of my heart,” she said.

“You have the most beautiful soul and I love you more than you can ever imagine.

“You are such a wonderful amazing caring and loving Daddy and it’s a joy to watch you with your baby Dream.

“I’m so proud of you Robbo and I love you more than you will ever know. Have the best day, mommy.”

