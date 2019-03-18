Kelsey Grammer makes Tube announcements in London to mark launch of new show

Kelsey Grammer celebrated the launch of his new legal drama by delivering announcements at a London Tube station.

The Frasier actor dropped by Tottenham Court Road Station to surprise commuters by making routine safety announcements as well as plugging his new show Proven Innocent.

The legal drama follows an underdog criminal defence firm led by Madeline Scott (Rachelle Lefevre) a fierce lawyer with a hunger for justice, who was once wrongfully convicted in a murder case.

Kelsey Grammer delivered special tannoy announcements to commuters at Tottenham Court Road Station (Universal TV/PA)

Her bold tactics earn her a number of enemies, including Gore Bellows (Grammer), the prosecutor who initially put her away and still believes she is guilty.

The series, which will air on Universal TV, also stars Russell Hornsby, Vincent Kartheiser and Riley Smith.

Lee Raftery, NBC Universal International’s managing director UK and emerging markets and chief marketing and content officer, said: “Proven Innocent is an emotional legal drama with justice at the heart.

“Universal TV viewers will be instantly gripped by the strong characters played by Rachelle Lefevre, cast in the role of hero and victim, standing boldly up against a hard-as-nails attorney played by award-winning Kelsey Grammer.

“The subject matter is intriguing and will make exciting TV to watch.”

Proven Innocent, which is comprised of 13 one-hour episodes, starts on Universal TV on Monday night at 9pm.

© Press Association 2019