Newlywed Billie Faiers on baby number three: Never say never

18th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The former Towie star enjoyed a five-day honeymoon with husband Greg Shepherd.

'BUILD' Special Event - London

Newlywed Billie Faiers has revealed plans to move house and try for a third baby.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star married Greg Shepherd on March 5 in a beach ceremony in the Maldives.

The pair already have two children, daughter Nelly, four, and son Arthur, two.

But following a five-day honeymoon on the island of Medhufaru, Faiers said another child could be on the cards.

Billie Faiers with her husband Greg Shepherd in the Maldives (OK!/PA)

“We are definitely going to start house hunting straight away,” she told OK! magazine.

“As for baby number three, it’s not a priority at the moment but never say never.”

On having spent time away from their children during the honeymoon, the 29-year-old said: “We obviously missed the kids so much but we had such a whirlwind of a week. It was nice to take some time for Greg and I to reflect on everything.”

Faiers described the trip as “the best time ever,” adding: “We made memories to last a lifetime.

“We are privileged to have visited some amazing places over the years but nowhere quite compares.”

The full story is in this week’s OK! magazine, which is out today.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Celebrity friends console Louis Tomlinson after sister dies aged 18

As Leigh-Anne Pinnock scores a major fashion gig, we look back at the singer's style hits and misses
As Leigh-Anne Pinnock scores a major fashion gig, we look back at the singer's style hits and misses

Does childbirth fill you with fear? A midwife shares 6 tips for managing tokophobia
Does childbirth fill you with fear? A midwife shares 6 tips for managing tokophobia

Full list of winners from the 2019 TRIC Awards

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

BEAUTY BUZZ: Christian Louboutin celebrates Valentine's Day

BEAUTY BUZZ: Christian Louboutin celebrates Valentine's Day

20 gorgeous grooming and beauty gifts we'd all like to receive this Valentine's Day

20 gorgeous grooming and beauty gifts we'd all like to receive this Valentine's Day
Auction of George Michael's art collection raises £11 million

Auction of George Michael's art collection raises £11 million
As Four Wedding stars reunite for Red Nose Day - how to survive a reunion

As Four Wedding stars reunite for Red Nose Day - how to survive a reunion
As Four Wedding stars reunite for Red Nose Day - how to survive a reunion

Celebrity friends console Louis Tomlinson after sister dies aged 18