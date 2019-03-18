Newlywed Billie Faiers on baby number three: Never say never

Newlywed Billie Faiers on baby number three: Never say never18th Mar 19 | Entertainment News
The former Towie star enjoyed a five-day honeymoon with husband Greg Shepherd.
Newlywed Billie Faiers has revealed plans to move house and try for a third baby.
The former The Only Way Is Essex star married Greg Shepherd on March 5 in a beach ceremony in the Maldives.
The pair already have two children, daughter Nelly, four, and son Arthur, two.
But following a five-day honeymoon on the island of Medhufaru, Faiers said another child could be on the cards.
“We are definitely going to start house hunting straight away,” she told OK! magazine.
“As for baby number three, it’s not a priority at the moment but never say never.”
On having spent time away from their children during the honeymoon, the 29-year-old said: “We obviously missed the kids so much but we had such a whirlwind of a week. It was nice to take some time for Greg and I to reflect on everything.”
Faiers described the trip as “the best time ever,” adding: “We made memories to last a lifetime.
“We are privileged to have visited some amazing places over the years but nowhere quite compares.”
The full story is in this week’s OK! magazine, which is out today.
© Press Association 2019