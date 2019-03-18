Newlywed Billie Faiers on baby number three: Never say never

The former Towie star enjoyed a five-day honeymoon with husband Greg Shepherd.

Newlywed Billie Faiers has revealed plans to move house and try for a third baby.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star married Greg Shepherd on March 5 in a beach ceremony in the Maldives.

The pair already have two children, daughter Nelly, four, and son Arthur, two.

But following a five-day honeymoon on the island of Medhufaru, Faiers said another child could be on the cards.

Billie Faiers with her husband Greg Shepherd in the Maldives (OK!/PA)

“We are definitely going to start house hunting straight away,” she told OK! magazine.

“As for baby number three, it’s not a priority at the moment but never say never.”

On having spent time away from their children during the honeymoon, the 29-year-old said: “We obviously missed the kids so much but we had such a whirlwind of a week. It was nice to take some time for Greg and I to reflect on everything.”

Faiers described the trip as “the best time ever,” adding: “We made memories to last a lifetime.

“We are privileged to have visited some amazing places over the years but nowhere quite compares.”

