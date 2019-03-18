Debut of new Made In Chelsea cast like 'mating of the tigers in India'

Amelia Mist, Verity Bowditch, Rosi Mai and Maeva D'Ascanio are among those joining the show.

The introduction of new cast members to Made In Chelsea has been likened to “the mating of the tigers in India” by one of the group.

Freddie Browne, one of the crop of new characters joining the E4 structured reality programme for its 17th series, said he expected “clashes”.

Browne previously worked for the Elephant Family charity, which works to protect the Asian elephant from extinction in the wild.

He told Hello! magazine: “I imagine it’ll be a bit like the mating of the tigers in India. There will be clashes, but great friendships, too.”

Verity Bowditch, who is dating the show’s James Taylor, will also feature.

Bowditch did not tell Taylor she would be appearing on the show, and arrived at filming to find him with another woman.

She said: “I didn’t tell him I was coming on the show.

“When I saw his face as I walked into a bar, it was to die for. He was with another girl. I cried all the way home, but he apologised and we moved on.”

Maeva D’Ascanio, who dated MIC’s Miles Nazaire for three years, also joins the show.

She said: “I’m hot-tempered, have a strong character and need to watch what I say.

“Sometimes I can’t control myself. I’ve made some enemies already. I’m not close to the girls who are already on the show – they seem a bit bitchy – and I can feel the jealousy.”

Amelia Mist, Rosi Mai, Ollie Buck and Angus Findlay also join the existing cast, which includes Olivia Bentley and Jamie Laing.

