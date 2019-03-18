Susanna Reid to Piers Morgan: I'm not your wife!

Susanna Reid told off Piers Morgan for calling her his “wife” after the pair got into a dispute about a bin.

Morgan irritated his Good Morning Britain co-host after he had the rubbish bin from under their desk removed.

Reid – who is the only one who used the bin – told viewers that the presenter had told her: “Why didn’t you do what any normal wife would do, identify the problem and then solve it?”

Susanna Reid and her boyfriend, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish (Adam Davy/PA)

Morgan described Reid’s retelling as “a sexist interpretation”.

He said: “Any normal wife who had a situation where something that she used exclusively was annoying her partner, would do what any nice, decent caring spouse would do and move an offending, irritating item.”

Reid replied: “I’ve got an idea of moving an offending, irritating item…”

She added: “Can I just point out, I’m not your wife!”

“You’re my TV wife,” Morgan hit back.

“You didn’t say TV wife!” Reid said.

