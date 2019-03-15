Auction of George Michael's art collection raises £11 million

15th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The proceeds will go toward philanthropic work.

The George Michael Collection art sale

An auction of George Michael’s art collection has raised more than £11 million for charity.

The artworks collected by the late singer went under the hammer at Christie’s, and combined bidding reached £11,328,125.

Michael had accrued a collection of more than 200 works of art before his death in 2016.

The proceed from the auction will go to continue the philanthropic work of the late singer.

Around 15,000 people visited the exhibition of his collection before it went to auction. All of the works have now been sold.

An art handler stands behind The Incomplete Truth by Damien Hirst (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Among the artworks that were for auction were Tracey Emin’s Drunk To The Bottom Of My Soul (2002), Damien Hirst’s The Incomplete Truth (2006) and Cecily Brown’s Yet To Be Titled (2008).

Michael, who died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53, built his collection through visits to galleries and artists’ studios.

He also developed friendships with members of the Young British Artists (YBA) movement, including Emin, Hirst, Michael Craig-Martin, Sarah Lucas and Marc Quinn.

