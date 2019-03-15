Nicki Minaj cancels Dublin gig after weather conditions left equipment stranded

15th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The US rapper had been due to play the Irish capital's 3Arena.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2018 - Show - Bilbao

US rapper Nicki Minaj has cancelled a gig in Dublin after bad weather left her equipment stranded.

The world famous star known for her risque routines had been due to play at the Irish capital’s 3Arena on Friday night.

But strong winds affecting Irish Sea sailings over the last 24 hours stopped some of her equipment vehicles from being transported.

In a statement, Minaj apologised to her fans.

The concert is expected to be rescheduled.

© Press Association 2019

