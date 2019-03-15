London rapper Dave achieves number one with debut album

He topped the charts in a week of new releases.

London rapper Dave has achieved a UK number one with his debut album Psychodrama.

The 20-year-old rising star gained widespread attention for his EP Game Over, and had chart-topping singles success with his track Funky Friday.

David Omoregie, known as Dave, has reached number one again with his first album, according to the Official Charts Company.

The London artist’s immediate chart success means that the hotly tipped new Foals release, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Pt 1, takes second spot in the Official Album Chart by a margin of fewer than 300 sales.

After a long absence from the charts, Dido’s fifth album Still On My Mind – her first release in six years – ended the week in third.

Norwegian singer Sigrid’s debut album Sucker Punch has claimed fourth spot in the charts. Tom Walker’s What A Time To Be Alive, the only top-five record which was not a new release, finished in fifth.

In the singles chart, Lewis Capaldi has extended his spell at number one to three consecutive weeks with his release Someone You Loved.

Dido has released a new album after a six year- silence. (Yui Mok/PA)

In second place, for the third week in a row, Giant by Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man continues to perform well.

Mabel remains in the top five with Don’t Call Me Up in third place, and Ariana Grande’s long-running success in the UK charts continues, with her track Break Up With Your Girlfriend I’m Bored taking fourth spot.

Sam Smith and Normani return to the top five with Dancing With A Stranger.

