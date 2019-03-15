Charity fundraiser tour announced in memory of Keith Flint

Money raised will go to mental health charities.

Acts who inspired and were inspired by Keith Flint will perform at a series of events in memory of The Prodigy frontman.

Madchester scene veteran A Guy Called Gerald and a member of the acid house group Altern-8 will pay tribute to the singer across 11 UK dates.

The 49-year-old was found dead at his home in the Essex hamlet of North End on March 4.

Keith Flint performs at Oxegen Festival in 2008 (Niall Carson/PA)

Profits from the tour – dubbed The Music For The Jilted Generation UK Tour – will go to mental health charities Calm (Campaign Against Living Miserably) and Mind.

Flint’s bandmate Liam Howlett said in an Instagram post that Flint “took his own life”, and an inquest heard he died as the result of hanging.

The fundraiser was originally planned as a single night to be held on March 16 at The Cause nightclub in London.

It has since evolved into a series of parties in cities including Manchester, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Southend and Leeds – with all acts performing without pay.

Money raised will go to mental health charities (Andrew Milligan/PA)

DJs will play records by The Prodigy as well as music by those who played alongside and inspired the group.

Venues booked for the tour include The White Hotel in Manchester, Cabaret Voltaire in Edinburgh and Mint Warehouse in Leeds. It will run from March 16 until May 3.

Flint rose to fame in the Brit Award-winning electronic band in the 1990s and was known for hits including Firestarter and Breathe.

A fundraising page has been set up for those who cannot attend.

Donations can be made via: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/musicforthejiltedgeneration?fbclid=IwAR3l8WaIIpTlTSqOPV5XI9-jQPgNnXF8ZfvN6igulhkc3ks8n3b8y2xyGCQ

