People overlook the humour in Black Mirror, says Charlie Brooker

15th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

He said that most episodes began with a idea that made him laugh.

Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2018 - London

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker has said people often overlook the dark humour in his series, and that the ideas he develops into episodes are the ones that make him laugh.

The writer and broadcaster said that while he was not ashamed of being labelled “morose”, he thought people did not notice the comic nature of his work.

Brooker, 48, said: “I think it’s often easy for people to overlook the dark humour that is in Black Mirror.

BAFTA Craft Awards – London
Charlie Brooker wrote Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Ian West/PA)

“Certainly when the ideas come about, it’s an idea that makes me laugh. But then we play it really straight.

“Having said that, I’m proud to be a morose individual.”

He was speaking at the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards in London, where his Netflix choose-your-own-adventure drama Black Mirror: Bandersnatch won the award for innovation.

Brooker said he had learnt how to code for the project, which he said had helped him flex his creative muscles.

Broadcasting Press Guild Awards – London
Fionn Whitehead starred in Bandersnatch (Ian West/PA)

He said: “It was quite a challenge. It was like trying to solve a puzzle.

“It wasn’t a normal writing experience. I literally had to learn to code to write the story treatment.

“It was a very different process. We knew it was experimental. I was very keen that we try out things in the episode that maybe weren’t even apparent to viewers.

“We tried lots of things to flex the muscles of the situation. It’s gratifying that people enjoyed it – and that it worked.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Would you buy a designer paper bag for £405?

Is Fearne Cotton's latest fashion range for Cath Kidston giving the brand a new lease of life?
Is Fearne Cotton's latest fashion range for Cath Kidston giving the brand a new lease of life?

Your most Googled Brexit travel questions - answered by an expert
Your most Googled Brexit travel questions - answered by an expert

Captain Marvel meets Thor in latest Avengers: Endgame trailer

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Time for a change? 10 on-trend watches for spring

Time for a change? 10 on-trend watches for spring
Netflix confirms Madeleine McCann documentary release date

Netflix confirms Madeleine McCann documentary release date
With a 10-year-old GB skateboarder set for the Olympics - 6 athletes proving you're never too young

With a 10-year-old GB skateboarder set for the Olympics - 6 athletes proving you're never too young
Celebrity friends console Louis Tomlinson after sister dies aged 18

Celebrity friends console Louis Tomlinson after sister dies aged 18
Celebrity friends console Louis Tomlinson after sister dies aged 18

Would you buy a designer paper bag for £405?