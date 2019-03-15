Lily James and Alicia Vikander confirmed to star in Four Weddings sequel short

They will join the cast of the original film, who will reprise their roles.

Lily James and Alicia Vikander will both appear in the Four Weddings And A Funeral sequel for Comic Relief, it has been confirmed.

The actresses will star in the short film One Red Nose Day And A Wedding, which will air during the charity broadcast on Friday night.

Lily James (Ian West/PA)

It will see original cast members Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, John Hannah and Rowan Atkinson reprise their roles as they reunite for the first time in 25 years.

Red Nose Day co-founder Richard Curtis, who wrote the original film and has scripted the short, said: “I am delighted to finally be able to reveal that Lily James and Alicia Vikander will appear as our very special guests in One Red Nose Day And A Wedding.”

Ladies and gentlemen, you are cordially invited to the wedding of the year… 👰💒💍#RedNoseDay🔴 returns on Friday 15th March and reunites the fabulous cast of 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' with a one-off comedy sketch; 'One Red Nose Day and a Wedding'. Are you excited? pic.twitter.com/r6brc3pQYw — Comic Relief: Red Nose Day (@comicrelief) February 27, 2019

“I can’t wait for audiences to tune in and discover what’s happening to our characters and their families 25 years on.”

Four Weddings director Mike Newell is returning to direct the new instalment, which will also feature James Fleet, David Haig, Sophie Thompson, David Bower, Robin McCaffrey, Rupert Vansittart, Simon Kunz, Sara Crowe and Timothy Walker.

It follows the success of Red Nose Day Actually, a short sequel to Love Actually, which premiered on Red Nose Day in 2017.

The new film will be screened on BBC One on Friday March 15.

© Press Association 2019