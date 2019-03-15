The Great British Bake Off to stay at Channel 4 after delivering ratings gold

Mary Berry and presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc stepped away from the show when it left the BBC.

The Great British Bake Off will stay at its Channel 4 home until at least 2021, the broadcaster has announced, after its new look won over viewers.

Fans voiced concern about the future of the much-loved TV show after it left the BBC.

But the new line-up – presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig and judges Prue Leith with Paul Hollywood – have notched up ratings gold for the channel.

As well as the new contract, Channel 4 also announced that for the first time it will air Junior Bake Off.

The broadcaster would not comment on whether its current presenting and judging line-up will remain in place until 2021, saying “details about future series will be announced in due course”.

Judge Mary Berry and presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc stepped away from the show when it left the BBC.

Three new series will be made by Love Productions – the first will air on Channel 4 later this year.

A further two series will now follow after producers signed a new deal.

Love Productions chief executive Richard McKerrow said: “We are delighted to have extended Bake Off’s stay on Channel 4 after two great years together.

“We have been hugely encouraged by the audience response and feedback the show has received during its time on Channel 4 and are thrilled to be bringing Junior Bake Off to the Channel.

“It seems particularly appropriate to be announcing news of the extension on Channel 4 as we enjoy Bake Off’s tenth anniversary on British television.”

Channel 4 director of programmes Ian Katz said: “Over the last two years The Great British Bake Off has become one of the best-loved programmes on Channel 4, embodying the warmth, mischief and inclusivity for which the channel is known.

“We’re delighted to be continuing our fantastically collaborative partnership with Love Productions and especially to be discovering a new generation of British baking talent with Junior Bake Off.”

The show first aired on Channel 4 in 2017 and saw Leith accidentally tweet the winning name of Sophie Faldo hours before the final.

“I’m in Bhutan. The time difference is massive,” she told the Press Association minutes afterwards. “I thought that they got it six hours ago.”

It was the biggest Channel 4 series in over six years, with an average of nine million viewers.

Rahul Mandal won the show last year after receiving several of Hollywood’s famous handshakes for his mouthwatering creations.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is currently on-air.

Channel 4 chief creative officer Jay Hunt was the force behind it securing the Great British Bake Off but later left the broadcaster and was hired by Apple.

