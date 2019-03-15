The Killers, The Cure and Janet Jackson join Glastonbury line-up

15th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

Stormzy was previously announced as the Friday night headliner at the festival.

V Festival 2014 Day Two - Chelmsford

The Killers and The Cure have joined Glastonbury Festival’s line-up of headliners – while Janet Jackson is also on the bill.

Stormzy had previously been announced as the Friday night headliner at the famous festival in Somerset.

Janet Jackson will take to the stage
Janet Jackson will take to the stage (Ian West/PA)

The Killers will perform on the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday and The Cure on the Sunday.

Jackson will take to the UK stage following the furore over a Channel 4 documentary which made sex abuse allegations against her late brother Michael.

The Jackson family recently said she has not publicly defended the King Of Pop because she does not want to give more “energy” to the allegations.

More big names, including Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher, Lauryn Hill, Janelle Monae, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers, Vampire Weekend and Tame Impala have been unveiled in a post on Twitter.

Kylie Minogue has previously been announced for the Legend slot.

Other names announced in the first line-up poster include Christine And The Queens, Bastille, Hozier, Sigrid, Snow Patrol, Anne-Marie, Years And Years, Hot Chip, Sheryl Crow and Kate Tempest.

Sir Paul McCartney has been rumoured to be on the bill in June.

Tickets for the event sold out in just over half an hour.

There was no event last summer, with Glastonbury, at Worthy Farm in Somerset, having a “fallow year”.

© Press Association 2019

