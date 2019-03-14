Newlywed Chance the Rapper expecting second child

14th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The Chicago-based artist married in a ceremony in California last week.

Apple Music Festival 2016 - London

Chance the Rapper is expecting his second child with wife Kirsten Corley.

The hip hop artist and Ms Corley married last weekend at Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, California.

View this post on Instagram

New baby droppin September

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

The Grammy award-winning musician also revealed the child is a girl, due in September. The couple already have a three-year-old daughter, Kensli.

Announcing the news via Instagram, the rapper, real name Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, compared his child with an album, joking he had a “new baby droppin September”.

The couple married in a star-studded ceremony, watched by 150 friends and family reportedly including stand-up comedian David Chappelle, Kim Kardashian and his mentor Kanye West.

View this post on Instagram

The Bennetts

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Last week, he posted a story on social media of how he met Ms Corley when he was nine years old at his mother’s office party.

He called their marriage “destiny”.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Captain Marvel meets Thor in latest Avengers: Endgame trailer

These are the most popular engagement ring styles, according to Instagram
These are the most popular engagement ring styles, according to Instagram

Netflix confirms Madeleine McCann documentary release date
Netflix confirms Madeleine McCann documentary release date

Is Fearne Cotton's latest fashion range for Cath Kidston giving the brand a new lease of life?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Netflix cancels One Day At A Time after three series

Netflix cancels One Day At A Time after three series
With a 10-year-old GB skateboarder set for the Olympics - 6 athletes proving you're never too young

With a 10-year-old GB skateboarder set for the Olympics - 6 athletes proving you're never too young
Your most Googled Brexit travel questions - answered by an expert

Your most Googled Brexit travel questions - answered by an expert
Time for a change? 10 on-trend watches for spring

Time for a change? 10 on-trend watches for spring
Time for a change? 10 on-trend watches for spring

Captain Marvel meets Thor in latest Avengers: Endgame trailer