Newlywed Chance the Rapper expecting second child

The Chicago-based artist married in a ceremony in California last week.

Chance the Rapper is expecting his second child with wife Kirsten Corley.

The hip hop artist and Ms Corley married last weekend at Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, California.

The Grammy award-winning musician also revealed the child is a girl, due in September. The couple already have a three-year-old daughter, Kensli.

Announcing the news via Instagram, the rapper, real name Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, compared his child with an album, joking he had a “new baby droppin September”.

The couple married in a star-studded ceremony, watched by 150 friends and family reportedly including stand-up comedian David Chappelle, Kim Kardashian and his mentor Kanye West.

Last week, he posted a story on social media of how he met Ms Corley when he was nine years old at his mother’s office party.

He called their marriage “destiny”.

