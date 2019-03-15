The Voice introduces new lifeline vote

The Voice contestants will be given new hope with the introduction of an audience lifeline.

Fans watching the show at home will be given the chance to save their favourite acts, even when the star coaches have already spoken.

As the show enters the knockout stages, judges will decide to take two acts each through into the semi-final and 16 talents will leave The Voice.

Now the public will be able to save one of the exiting acts through a new lifeline vote.

Sir Tom Jones said: “The lifeline is an exciting new addition this year. Saying goodbye to people at the knockouts can be tough, it’s the biggest cut we see in the competition and giving the singers a second shot, from a public vote, means there’s a great opportunity up for grabs.”

Voting will be available on an official app for the show, and will open before The Voice finishes on Saturday. The vote is free, and viewers can cast their ballot up to five times each, either spreading their votes, or concentrating them all on their favourite act.

Instagram vs reality 🤣😝😜Love @AnneMarie she is grrrrrrrreat!! Remember it’s knockout week @thevoiceuk don’t miss it Saturday 🔥🔥👍🏻💯 pic.twitter.com/RdZ5Usvwtv — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) March 13, 2019

Olly Murs said: “I think it’s great, it’s another glimmer of hope and I think it makes the contestants work that little bit harder to show the people at home watching the show – look, this is what I can do.

“Olly didn’t pick me but give me a chance. Of course, I hope I’ll have three in the final. It’s a great change this year.”

The Voice continues this Saturday on ITV at 7.30pm, when the knockouts begin.

© Press Association 2019