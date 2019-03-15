Stars will be out in force as Red Nose Day returns

Top talents will join the BBC in its charity drive.

Red Nose Day returns to BBC One with skits and celebrities for an evening of charity fundraising.

The Comic Relief appeal will feature an all-star lineup seeking to raise money for vulnerable children in the UK and around the world.

Generous viewers helped raise a total of £72 million when the last biennial event took place in 2017, and BBC talents will be out in force to help beat that total.

The night of fundraising will be hosted by Sir Lenny Henry and begins at 7pm on BBC One.

Comic Relief founder Richard Curtis is expected to reveal a casting coup with an assembly of stars from Four Weddings And A Funeral, including Rowan Atkinson, Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell, taking to the small screen.

Richard Madden as he reprises his Bodyguard role. (Comic Relief)

Bodyguard’s Richard Madden will return to the role for David Budd with a new assignment for Red Nose Day.

Steve Coogan will appear in the guise of the recently-revived Alan Partridge for a documentary spoof, taking to the streets of the DJ’s own north Norfolk.

Jennifer Saunders has penned a parody of Mamma Mia, Mamma Mia Here We Go Yet Again, for the night of comedy and charity, and will star alongside Carey Mulligan and Gemma Arterton in the mock musical.

The BBC will also offer comic takes on University Challenge and Top Gear this evening.

