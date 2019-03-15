A Very English Scandal among contenders at Broadcasting Press Guild Awards

15th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The event will see a crop of the UK's media select their favourite works.

'Maurice' 30th Anniversary Screening - London

The stars of A Very English Scandal and Killing Eve will vie for the top prizes at today’s Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) Awards.

Nominees include Hugh Grant, Ben Whishaw and Benedict Cumberbatch in the best actor category.

Hit BBC drama Killing Eve has received six nods in categories including best online first or streaming, best writer for Phoebe Waller-Bridge and best drama series.

The Broadcasting Press Guild Awards lunch
Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge  is nominated in the best writer category (John Stillwell/PA)

The awards are chosen by an independent panel of critics, previewers, media correspondents and feature writers and celebrate the best of TV that is commissioned and produced in the UK.

Veteran broadcaster Nicholas Parsons will also be honoured for his decades of service to TV and radio.

Parsons, 95, has chaired BBC Radio 4’s Just A Minute comedy programme since it was first broadcast in 1967.

He also hosted ITV’s Sale Of The Century for 12 years in the 1970s and 1980s.

The 45th annual BPG Awards will be held at Banking Hall in London.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

These are the most popular engagement ring styles, according to Instagram

Captain Marvel meets Thor in latest Avengers: Endgame trailer
Captain Marvel meets Thor in latest Avengers: Endgame trailer

With a 10-year-old GB skateboarder set for the Olympics - 6 athletes proving you're never too young
With a 10-year-old GB skateboarder set for the Olympics - 6 athletes proving you're never too young

Time for a change? 10 on-trend watches for spring

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Netflix cancels One Day At A Time after three series

Netflix cancels One Day At A Time after three series
2 minutes with celebrity chef Aldo Zilli - judge of The Big Broth competition

2 minutes with celebrity chef Aldo Zilli - judge of The Big Broth competition
Your most Googled Brexit travel questions - answered by an expert

Your most Googled Brexit travel questions - answered by an expert
Netflix confirms Madeleine McCann documentary release date

Netflix confirms Madeleine McCann documentary release date
Netflix confirms Madeleine McCann documentary release date

These are the most popular engagement ring styles, according to Instagram