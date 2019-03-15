Taylor Swift returns to red carpet for iHeartRadio Music Awards

She promised fans they will be the first to know about new music.

Taylor Swift has returned to the red carpet as she was celebrated for the success of her Reputation stadium tour.

The singer sported a heavily sequinned playsuit with butterfly-adorned sandals as she picked up the tour of the year prize and the best music video prize at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Collecting her prize for best tour, she thanked fans and promised they would be the first to know when she releases new music.

She said: “I think one of the most wonderful things about the way that this whole tour turned out is that for the entire six months leading up to the first show of this tour, every headline that I read about the tour was ‘this is going to be a massive failure, this is going to be a flop tour’ and, you know, it really did wonders for my self-esteem.

Taylor Swift poses in the press room with the awards for tour of the year and best music video (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“It was really great to hear people saying that I was gonna be playing to nearly empty stadiums. I’ve learned a lot, and one of the things I’ve learned is that life is really unpredictable, and people can make forecasts and make predictions, but those predictions and forecasts may not come true if there’s an unforeseeable factor involved.

“And that unforeseeable factor in this case was my fans. I honestly owe everything, everything in my life to you, and I wanna thank you if you came out and saw the show in perfect weather, or if you came to one of our many rain shows that we had.

“Also, I want to say thank you if you just watched the show on Netflix on your couch. You guys are the reason this tour, and the only reason why this tour, wasn’t a massive failure and ended up being the highest-selling tour in US history.

“I also just wanted to say before I go that I love your passion, I love your attention to detail, I love how much you care, I love seeing all the things that you’re posting online and I just wanted to let you know that when there’s new music, you will be the first to know, I love you so much.”

Swift was also handed the gong for best music video of the year for Delicate.

