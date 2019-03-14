Netflix cancels One Day At A Time after three series

The rebooted sitcom focused on the Hispanic community in the US.

Netflix has cancelled the Norman Lear comedy One Day At A Time after three series.

In a statement on Twitter, the streaming giant said it had made the “difficult decision” after not enough viewers watched the last series of the US sitcom.

It said: “We’ve made the very difficult decision not to renew One Day At A Time for a fourth season.

“The choice did not come easily — we spent several weeks trying to find a way to make another season work but in the end simply not enough people watched to justify another season.”

One Day At A Time is based on Lear’s 1970s and 1980s sitcom of the same name, which focused on the life of a Hispanic family.

The reboot was the idea of his company, Act III Productions, which approached Sony with the idea of reimagining the original series.

Netflix said its move did not mean it was not concerned about the welfare of Hispanic people.

A subsequent tweet said: “And to anyone who felt seen or represented — possibly for the first time — by ODAAT, please don’t take this as an indication your story is not important.

“The outpouring of love for this show is a firm reminder to us that we must continue finding ways to tell these stories.”

The show’s executive producers addressed the cancellation in a statement posted to Twitter.

It read: “Last night, Netflix told us they are cancelling One Day At A Time. We had the time of our lives making this show.

“We worked with the best, most giving and talented cast, writers and crew ever, as well as the incomparable Norman Lear.

“So while our hearts are very heavy, they are also bursting with appreciation for this amazing experience.”

One Day At A Time joins other recent Netflix cancellations, including Friends From College, all the Marvel series and the mockumentary American Vandal.

© Press Association 2019