Whoopi Goldberg cheered on return to TV show after pneumonia

14th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

She said she plans to gradually return to the show as she recovers.

Graham Norton Show - London

Whoopi Goldberg received a standing ovation from the audience and hugs from her castmates as she returned to her TV show The View.

Goldberg surprised everyone as she appeared on the ABC programme on Thursday, less than a week after she said in a video that she nearly died of pneumonia.

The audience chanted “Whoopi” and her castmates leapt out of their seats.

Goldberg said she plans to gradually return to the show as she recovers.

She said: “I’m not there yet, but the only way it’s going to get better is if I begin, so this is my beginning.”

The 63-year-old had been absent since February 6.

In a video last Friday, she said: “I came very, very close to leaving the Earth.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Tina Malone avoids jail for contempt of court over Bulger killer Facebook post

Tried and tested: Here's our verdict on L'ORBE - the world's first caviar infused vodka
Tried and tested: Here's our verdict on L'ORBE - the world's first caviar infused vodka

Nicholas Parsons to receive special broadcasting award
Nicholas Parsons to receive special broadcasting award

As Karl Lagerfeld dies, 7 things you need to know about his fashion legacy

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kate teams a classic coat with trendy boots on royal visit to Northern Ireland

Kate teams a classic coat with trendy boots on royal visit to Northern Ireland
Judge slams Katie Price for failing to attend court

Judge slams Katie Price for failing to attend court
All the celebs, trends and news you might have missed from London Fashion Week

All the celebs, trends and news you might have missed from London Fashion Week
Publisher promoting wild return to nature first to receive prestigious new award

Publisher promoting wild return to nature first to receive prestigious new award
Publisher promoting wild return to nature first to receive prestigious new award

Tina Malone avoids jail for contempt of court over Bulger killer Facebook post