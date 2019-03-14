Tamsin Greig and Philip Glenister cast in Julian Fellowes' Belgravia

The new six-part series is Lord Fellowes' follow-up to his hit series Downton Abbey.

Tamsin Greig and Philip Glenister are among the first cast members confirmed for Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes’ new period drama Belgravia.

Dame Harriet Walter, who previously appeared in Downton Abbey, and Alice Eve have also been cast in the new six-part ITV series set in the 19th century.

Based on Lord Fellowes’ novel of the same name, Belgravia tells the story of secrets and dishonour among the upper echelons of society in the upmarket area of London.

Dame Harriet Walter will play Caroline, Countess of Brockenhurst (John Stillwell/PA)

The story centres on events set in motion on the evening of the Battle of Waterloo at a society ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond, involving the Trenchard family, whose lives change forever.

Green Wing and Episodes star Greig will play Anne Trenchard opposite Life On Mars and Ashes To Ashes’ Glenister as her husband James, a couple who are climbing the social ladder after humble beginnings.

Dame Harriet, known for roles in Sense And Sensibility, Atonement and The Crown, is taking on the role of the stately Caroline, Countess of Brockenhurst, while Star Trek Into Darkness star Eve will play Susan Trenchard, the beautiful but dissatisfied daughter-in-law of James and Anne.

Alice Eve will play Susan Trenchard in Belgravia (Matt Crossick/PA)

The casting news was first reported by US entertainment news website Deadline.

Belgravia will be co-produced by Carnival Films, the producers of the Emmy Award-winning Downton Abbey, and US premium TV network Epix, with Lord Fellowes adapting it for the screen.

Filming on the series will start in the spring.

Lord Fellowes published Belgravia in 2016 and it was also serialised online for listeners.

© Press Association 2019