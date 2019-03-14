George and Amal Clooney in Edinburgh for charity gala

14th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The celebrity couple are attending the People's Postcode Lottery event at the McEwan Hall.

People's Postcode Lottery Gala

George and Amal Clooney have arrived in Edinburgh to attend a charity event.

The actor and film-maker has returned to the Scottish capital with his wife, a human rights lawyer, to attend the People’s Postcode Lottery Charity Gala at the McEwan Hall.

Asked how it felt to be in Edinburgh, he said: “It’s great, thanks for the weather, it’s nice out.”

The couple will be interviewed by broadcaster Natasha Kaplinsky during the event.

George Clooney
The event marked a return to Edinburgh for the actor (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Gravity star’s appearance in the city comes after hundreds of people turned out to welcome Clooney when he visited homelessness campaigners Social Bite and the headquarters of the People’s Postcode Lottery in Edinburgh in November 2015.

When news of the couple’s attendance at the latest event emerged in December, the Clooneys said: “We are thrilled to be attending the People’s Postcode Lottery Charity Gala in Edinburgh.

Clooney fans
Fans were outside the venue to see the celebrity couple (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It is a perfect setting to highlight the urgent need to protect millions of the world’s most vulnerable people from human rights abuses.”

The annual People’s Postcode Lottery Charity Gala is a celebration of the work done by the charities which are supported by the lottery’s players.

In total, players have raised more than £400 million for charities and good causes since 2005.

© Press Association 2019

