Riverdance in numbers a quarter of a century on

The show became a worldwide sensation.

Riverdance will return to the UK with an updated production to mark its 25th anniversary.

Here is a look at the hit show in numbers.

– 25 million

The show has been seen by over 25 million people in 515 venues worldwide, throughout 47 countries across six continents.

– 10 million

More than 10 million Riverdance DVDs and videos have been sold.

Riverdance Lead Dancers Padraic Moyles and Maria Buffini performing at the National Convention Centre Dublin for the Queen’s state visit (Maxwells/PA)

– 11,500

There have been 11,500 performances.

– 2,000

The show has featured 2,000 performers from 29 countries.

– 71

There have been 71 marriages and long-term relationships between cast members in the last 25 years.

Former Riverdance stars Brendan de Gallai and Joanna Doyle (PA)

– 108

There have been 108 babies born, with more on the way.

– 17,500

There have been 17,500 costumes worn by performers in the show.

