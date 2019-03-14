John Torode and Lisa Faulkner to host new weekend cookery show

The couple first met when the actress appeared on Celebrity MasterChef in 2010.

MasterChef judge John Torode and actress Lisa Faulkner have landed their own weekend cookery series.

Torode and Faulkner, who are engaged, will host John And Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen every Sunday morning on ITV.

The couple will present “from a cosy modern kitchen” in each episode, showing viewers how to create “deliciously simple dishes”, ITV said.

They will share tips, techniques, tricks and inspiring ideas for anybody who wants to cook.

Torode, who met Faulkner when she took part in – and won – Celebrity MasterChef in 2010, said: “I am really thrilled and excited to be working with Lisa on our new show for ITV.

“Our Weekend Kitchen will certainly be a great reflection of us working together on food and our style and chatting about things we love to do, made for Sunday morning viewing…”

Former Holby City and EastEnders actress Faulkner said: “I am really looking forward to working with John and I am delighted that we have been asked to make a programme together for ITV.

“It’s a lovely series to be asked to present and even better that we get to share some of our favourite recipes and ideas with the viewers. I know we are going to have a lot fun making it.”

The new nine-part series of hour-long episodes will be produced by those behind Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.

ITV Daytime executive producer and commercial executive Sue Walton said the couple’s “natural talent and chemistry together will ensure a feast for the eyes and the tastebuds, as well as achievability for viewers with the recipes”.

Torode and Faulkner announced their engagement in January, after the Australian TV chef proposed to the actress and writer on Christmas Day.

