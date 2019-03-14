Captain Marvel meets Thor in latest Avengers: Endgame trailer

Brie Larson returns in her role as Marvel's first female superhero to get a standalone film.

Captain Marvel comes face to face with Thor, while Captain America carries a coffin draped in the American flag in the new trailer for Avengers: Endgame.

The latest footage, which includes black and white clips from previous instalments, opens with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) reflecting on when he first became Iron Man.

Following on from the events of Avengers: Infinity War, it shows the superheroes who were wiped out by Thanos (Josh Brolin) and those left behind.

This includes the return of Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, as well as Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America and Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

The film is billed as Marvel Studios’ big conclusion to its first 22 movies.

The final shot shows Brie Larson reprising her role as Captain America to meet Hemsworth as Thor.

As his hammer flies into his hand, he says: “I like this one.”

Avengers: Endgame is released in UK cinemas on April 25.

© Press Association 2019