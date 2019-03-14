Richard Madden and Lewis Capaldi lend support to Comic Relief

A host of big names are getting involved in this year's appeal.

Scottish stars from stage and screen are joining forces to throw their support behind Comic Relief ahead of Red Nose Day.

The big night will be broadcast live on BBC One from 7pm on Friday, with many famous faces helping raise vital funds for charities as well as more than 120 projects and organisations in Scotland.

Music stars Chvrches, Lewis Capaldi and Kyle Falconer have already shown their support for the cause on social media by sporting the red noses, which can be bought for £1.25.

One of the highlights of the night will see Richard Madden reprise his role as the Bodyguard from last year’s huge TV hit in a special sketch.

Red Nose Day 2019 | The Body Guard – Teaser Trailer What do we reckon? Can The Body Guard's PPO David Budd handle his latest mission? Find out on #RedNoseDay – Friday 15th March 2019… BBC Posted by Comic Relief: Red Nose Day on Thursday, March 7, 2019

Another feature will be One Red Nose Day And A Wedding – following on from the success of Red Nose Day Actually in 2017.

The Four Weddings And A Funeral cast, including Hugh Grant, Andie McDowell, Rowan Atkinson and John Hannah, are reunited after 25 years to reprise their roles.

East Kilbride native Hannah said: “The reunion was so special. One or two of the cast, our paths have crossed, but surprisingly so much of the group has strangely never crossed path.

“As seems the way, we don’t cross paths often but in this business whenever we do it’s a very special feeling.

“We share and open ourselves to so much, so there is a special closeness.”

Ten years after the original Mamma Mia sketch with Jennifer Saunders, Susan Calman will appear in Mamma Mia Here We Go Yet Again after last year’s jukebox musical sequel to the original film hit.

The Strictly star said: “It was one of the most exciting days of my life. I’d seen the original Comic Relief sketch 10 years or so ago and loved it.

“The chance to be in the sequel was too good an opportunity to be missed. We spent the whole day laughing and dancing.

“What could be better than that?”

David Tennant will be one of the many hosts on the night, the second time he has been asked to help present the show.

Not only is @LewisCapaldi an amazing singer… 😍 He's also got a few jokes in the locker. You single Lewis? 🎺 pic.twitter.com/iocF4EkUYk — Comic Relief: Red Nose Day (@comicrelief) March 2, 2019

He said: “I’ve presented once before for Comic Relief. That was the first time I’d ever done it – but then I hadn’t been asked to do it since so I’m very grateful that they are willing to take that risk again.

“From what I remember of live TV, it’s quite chaotic and in the moment. I’m very pleased that I’ll be presenting alongside Zoe Ball. She’s got live broadcasting running through her blood, so I can rely on her to do all the difficult stuff.

“Comic Relief is one of those beautifully brilliant and bonkers British ideas. It’s part of the national furniture.

“As a school kid I always looked forward to it coming around. As a student I went busking for it in Glasgow. Me and my mate Alan did a Proclaimers tribute act during drama school lunch hours.

“It’s one of those things that I’ve grown up with. It’s always something exciting to be part of. It’s a really fun and exciting national moment – and it really changes lives.”

