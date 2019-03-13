Ant McPartlin back on Twitter after I'm a Celebrity return revealed

The presenter has kept a low profile online since his drink-driving arrest last year.

Ant McPartlin has returned to Twitter a day after it was reported he is heading back to I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The TV star has kept a low profile on social media following his arrest for drink-driving in March last year.

But on Wednesday he reappeared on the Twitter account he shares with his presenting partner Declan Donnelly.

He shared a tweet that actor Daniel Mays had written about his new film Fisherman’s Friends and said: “Best of luck with the movie Kidda! Can’t wait to see it.”

McPartlin signed the post with an “A”.

Best of luck with the movie Kidda!Can’t wait to see itA https://t.co/yPnZAYJeLK — antanddec (@antanddec) March 13, 2019

The drink-driving incident also led to McPartlin taking a step back from his work commitments.

Earlier this week, The Sun said the star would return to share the I’m a Celebrity hosting slot with Donnelly, who was joined by Holly Willoughby for the last series.

Creative director Richard Cowles was quoted as saying show bosses were “very much looking forward to Ant coming back”.

“We love what Holly did, but we’re very much looking forward to Ant coming back and I think it’s going to be an amazing series,” he said.

“I think the job is for us to create a series and cast where everyone wants to come back and watch more, so I’m not worried.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Ant and Dec back again.”

